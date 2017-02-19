MANATEE COUNTY – Folks came from near and far to enjoy one spot that’s taking seafood to another level this weekend.

The Cortez Commercial Fishing Festival held its annual event in Bradenton. As the food preparation teams shucked the oysters, hundreds showed up to eat seafood, kettle corn, and enjoy the sounds of live music.

There was even an open tank where visitors had the opportunity to hold and touch different sea–life. Vendors for this event come from all across the state.

Proceeds go to the nonprofit organization Florida Institute for Saltwater Heritage, also known as FISH.

Vice President for the non–profit, Jane Von Hahmann, says all the seafood is native.