SARASOTA COUNTY – Throughout the next month, the madeby Gallery at the Ringling College of Art and Design is showcasing a Ringling alum’s artwork in a display called “The Art of Shoes.”

Louis Miller created a series of shoes in water color and ink, as well as sculptures made out of items such as cardboard and ticket stubs.

Miller says the show is about making people think and entertaining the ideas of what a shoe can be.

“Well, I think that the shoe is the most versatile thing you can design for. You can turn anything really into a shoe. The creative possibilities are endless.”

Miller’s artwork will be available for purchase through March 25th and is shown on this week’s Suncoast FYI episode.