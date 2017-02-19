SARASOTA – Mote Marine Laboratory is now the home of the fourth chapter of SCUBAnauts International. Twelve to 18-year-old kids are learning about the marine environment while growing leadership and team building skills.

Sarasota follows Tampa, St. Petersburg and Tarpon Springs in hosting the SCUBAnauts International program.

President and CEO of Mote Marine, Michael Crosby, says SCUBAnauts gives teens in Southwest Florida the opportunity to learn about marine science and other important skills.

“In terms of leadership capabilities, their knowledge of science, and very importantly, as the name might entail… scuba diving.”

All in preparation for Mote’s big project… coral restoration in the Florida Keys…

“And they learn all different aspects of science, marine science, but they also very importantly learn all the physical dynamics that are entailed in safe scuba diving. And the importance of being able to rely on each other as members of a team.”

Through classes and learning sessions, it’s all about building character, promoting active citizenship and developing effective leadership skills, not to mention scuba diving.

Crosby is extremely proud Mote is hosting the SCUBAnauts. He not only wants to make a difference the community on land, but in the coral community beneath the waves in the Florida Keys.

The orientation meeting is at Mote on March 1st. If you can’t make it, you can fill out this form.