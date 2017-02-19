MANATEE COUNTY – The Suncoast has an opportunity to give blood and in return get free tickets to an upcoming Florida festival.

The Florida Strawberry Festival is partnering with One Blood for the next few weekends.

Donors who give blood will get a free ticket to the festival which starts in less than two weeks.

The Strawberry Festival features live music, entertainment, and of course tons of rides for the kids.

Long time blood donor Frank Anderson encourages others to get involved.

You can find more information on OneBlood here and more information on the Strawberry Festival here.

Additional times to donate blood and get a free ticket are February 24th – February 26th and March 3rd – March 5th.