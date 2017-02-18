SARASOTA COUNTY – Spring training is in session for Major League Baseball and one team is showing appreciation to its fans.

The Baltimore Orioles held their Springfest at Ed Smith Stadium in Sarasota this weekend. Hundreds showed up to test their baseball skills with pitching machines, and batting cages.

Interactive games such as giant Jenga and corn hole entertained the crowds. Food vendors and orioles merchandise were up for sale to the MLB fans.

The Orioles will begin their spring training schedule against the Pittsburgh Pirates.