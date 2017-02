MANATEE COUNTY – Cowboys and ranchers rode into the Suncoast.

The Mosaic Arena in Palmetto hosted its 9th annual Manatee County Ranch Rodeo. Hundreds were on hand to watch cowboys and cowgirls show off their rodeo skills. Smoked and barbecued food fed the masses for this event.

Proceeds for this event go to educate the youth and the beef industry.

President of Manatee Cattlemens Association Brian Jones says participants come far and wide to this event.