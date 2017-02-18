SARASOTA COUNTY – The celebration of black history month continues here on the Suncoast.

The community of Newtown unveiled markers decorated with historical photos. Dozens showed up to take part in the event as several spoke on behalf of everyone involved in the process.

There are fifteen of these markers and they will be setup throughout the Newtown community. Each marker represents a different aspect in Newtown’s black heritage from churches to education.

Former Sarasota Mayor Fredd Atkins says these memories come directly from the people of Newtown.