VENICE – One person was airlifted to the hospital from Venice after being injured in a car wreck.

Witnesses at the scene said they saw the victim driving down Capri Isles Boulevard going close to 80 miles per hour when he veered off the road, ran into and snapped a tree, and then flipped his car.

“I’m up in my apartment, I hear a big bang,” Deric Thomas said. “We come outside and he’s hanging upside down in his vehicle. My next door neighbor is a nurse, she said can you feel your toes, he said yeah I can feel my toes, not sure if he was intoxicated or not, but definitely going way over the speed limit.”

Witnesses say the man was badly injured but was alert and speaking when he left the scene. No one else was involved or injured in the crash.