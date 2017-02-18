CHARLOTTE COUNTY – A three-vehicle crash in Charlotte County leaves three people with injuries in another case of careless driving.

FHP troopers say it happened on State Road 31 Friday, February 17th. Fifty-two-year-old freight truck driver Barbaros Castellano was traveling north. The two other vehicles involved in the crash were stopped in traffic. Castellano failed to stop his truck, colliding with a Chevy Silverado, causing that Silverado to then crash into another truck.

Two Punta Gorda residents were seriously injured in the crash. Castello suffered no injuries. Troopers charged him with careless driving.