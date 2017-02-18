MANATEE COUNTY – A four-month-old boy is seriously hurt in a two-car crash.

The Florida Highway Patrol says it happened at 7:30 Friday, February 17th, at Lakewood Ranch Boulevard and 44th Avenue East.

Twenty-nine-year-old driver Nancy Upton was headed towards the intersection in the right lane. A jeep with its hazard lights flashing was disabled in the east shoulder of Lakewood Ranch Boulevard. The passengers included a 21-year-old, a 14-year-old, and a four-month-old baby.

Troopers say Upton’s SUV hit the back left corner of the jeep, pushing it over the curb and into a ditch.

The four-month-old was transported to Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital with serious injuries. Troopers charged Upton with careless driving.