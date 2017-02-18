MANATEE COUNTY – The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in connection with the murder of 23-year-old Alexander Cherp.

According to a report, deputies arrested one of the two suspects, 19-year-old Jose Hernandez early Saturday, February 18th. They charged him with Murder and Armed Robbery.

Deputies have not yet found the second suspect, 17-year-old Alan Baily. He is wanted on arrest warrants for Murder and Armed Robbery.

On February 5th, a security guard at Greenbrook Park in Lakewood Ranch found Cherp just after midnight. He later died at an area hospital.

Anyone with information on Baily’s whereabouts is asked to call Manatee Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.