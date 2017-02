SARASOTA COUNTY – A crowd gathered in downtown Sarasota Saturday, February 18th, rallying in a movement against the Trump administration.

Dozens of protesters at Five Points Park could be heard chanting against President Trump. They held signs reading ‘Make Racism Wrong Again’ and ‘Resist Trump.’

Healthcare, minimum wage, and illegal immigration were few of topics that were addressed by the crowd.

Organizer Ruth Beltran says this administration is a threat to the people.