SARASOTA – The Florida Institute of Saltwater Heritage, or FISH, is holding its 35th Annual Cortez Commercial Fishing Festival this weekend.

More than 200 volunteers are working at the two-day event where close to 50,000 people are expected to attend.

FISH boat works director Rick Stewart says about 60 vendors will be there. Rain or shine, the festival will have activities for people of all ages.

Funding from the event benefits the Florida Institute of Saltwater Heritage, which works to educate people on Florida’s commercial fishing industry, and are preserving 100 acres of land.

The festival runs from 10 A.M. To 6 P.M. Saturday and Sunday.