SARASOTA COUNTY- A woman is attacked with a tire iron in Sarasota Thursday morning and it’s all caught on tape.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office arrested Gregory Scribner of Sarasota after he hit a woman with a tire iron and tried steal her purse while she was parked at a gas pump.

According to the sheriff’s office press release it happened at the Radiant Gas Station at 5761 Bee Ridge Road just before 7:00 a.m. on Thursday.

The victim reported that the suspect approached her while she was parked at a gas pump and demanded her purse.

The suspect then struck her with a tire iron before fleeing southbound on bee ridge road.

Less than 20 minutes later deputies located the suspect’s car in the parking lot of Walmart on Cattlemen Road.

The tire iron used in the battery was sitting on the seat.

Scribner is charged with attempted armed robbery and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.