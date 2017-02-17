VENICE – The “Wings of Freedom Tour” has touched down at Venice Municipal Airport.

A handful of World War II veterans were waiting to greet the airplanes Thursday afternoon.

The Collings Foundation’s Wings of Freedom Tour of the WWII vintage Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress, Consolidated B-24 Liberator, North American B-25 Mitchell, and P-51 Mustang will continue through noon Sunday at Venice Municipal Airport.

The Cost: is $15 for adults and $5 for children under 12.

Half-hour and hour flights range from $450 per person to $3,200.

For more information visit collingsfoundation.org.