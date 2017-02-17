A Suncoast organization donates hundreds of teddy bears to the Sarasota Police Department.

It’s all part of the Tiny Hands Foundation’s annual Teddy Bear Brigade. This is the brigade’s third year and the number of bears keeps growing. This year the organization donated more than 700 teddy bears to the Sarasota Police Department.
Officers keep these soft stuffed animals in their patrol cars everyday. The ‘Teddy Bear Officers’ give them out to help comfort kids who are in distress or who are going through a tough situation.
Tiny Hands Foundation founder Rod Khleif says the bears also help bridge the gap between police officers and our community.

This year, the Hyatt Regency Sarasota and Mrs. Wozniak’s 3rd grade class at Pine View School played a big part in Friday’s donation to the police department.0217 TEDDY BEAR SPD SOTVO.00_00_13_15.Still001
If you’re interested in helping the Tiny Hands Foundation’s Teddy Bear Brigade, you can donate online by PayPal or credit card at Tiny Hands Foundation or you can drop off teddy bears at the Hyatt Regency at 1000 Boulevard of the Arts, Sarasota 34236 now through February 28th.

Allyson Henning is a true Floridian, born and raised in Clearwater, Florida. She attended the University of Central Florida where she earned her degree in Radio-TV Broadcast Journalism with a minor from the DeVos Sports Business Management program. Allyson joined the SNN team in June 2015 and is thrilled to be starting her journalism career so close to home. While at UCF, Allyson was fortunate to intern at the Golf Channel, WESH, Orlando, and UCF Athletics aside from her course work. Allyson is a passionate story teller who loves meeting people on the job each and every day. When she is not out in the field reporting, you can find Allyson on the golf course or enjoying a relaxing day by the water. Allyson loves to hear from the community. If you have a story idea, feel free to send her an e-mail!