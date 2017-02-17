A Suncoast organization donates hundreds of teddy bears to the Sarasota Police Department.

It’s all part of the Tiny Hands Foundation’s annual Teddy Bear Brigade. This is the brigade’s third year and the number of bears keeps growing. This year the organization donated more than 700 teddy bears to the Sarasota Police Department.

Officers keep these soft stuffed animals in their patrol cars everyday. The ‘Teddy Bear Officers’ give them out to help comfort kids who are in distress or who are going through a tough situation.

Tiny Hands Foundation founder Rod Khleif says the bears also help bridge the gap between police officers and our community.

This year, the Hyatt Regency Sarasota and Mrs. Wozniak’s 3rd grade class at Pine View School played a big part in Friday’s donation to the police department.

If you’re interested in helping the Tiny Hands Foundation’s Teddy Bear Brigade, you can donate online by PayPal or credit card at Tiny Hands Foundation or you can drop off teddy bears at the Hyatt Regency at 1000 Boulevard of the Arts, Sarasota 34236 now through February 28th.