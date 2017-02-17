SARASOTA – Sarasota Memorial Hospital continues to grow and expand, bringing more services to the community. Now, they’re bringing a new specialist.

As a Sarasota native, Doctor Samuel Grissom says it’s a privilege to reconnect and serve the community as the Medical Director of Rehabilitation Services at Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

“We’ve been very lucky to have Sarasota Memorial Hospital, but so many new things have been added, the trauma center, there’s plans for a cancer center,” says Grissom. Along with a $50 million Rehabilitation Pavilion he will oversee when it opens this Spring.

Even more unique, Grissom is the first physician in Southwest Florida who specializes in spinal cord injuries. “I’m focused more on the rehabilitation and managing or trying to limit the complications that might occur in someone’s natural course after a spinal cord injury,” says Grissom.

He treats patients with brain injuries, stroke, neurological disorders, and orthopedic and musculoskeletal conditions.

“We see patients that need at least two disciplines of therapy,” says Grissom. “So physical therapy and occupational therapy or physical therapy and speech therapy, and then need to be monitored closely by a physical medicine rehab physician like myself.”

Since arriving mid–January, Grissom uses the exoskeleton to help patients with paralysis. “It allows the therapist to get the patient up in a standing position and start working on ambulation, gate, start working on weight baring,” he says.

His favorite part of the job? “When they finally get to rehab, and whether or not it was a severe life changing event, they come in very scared not sure what the futures gonna be,” says Grissom. “Probably the best part is when you see somebody that may come back for a visit and they’re up on their feet, upright.”

The new Rehabilitation Pavilion is set to open in April.