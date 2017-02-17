MANATEE COUNTY- Hundreds loaded their shotguns and fired away in Lakewood Ranch Friday for a good cause.
Operation Patriot Support presented the fourth annual Florida Fun Shoot benefiting wounded vets, active duty military and first responders.
Hundreds enjoyed the clay shoot, silent auction and parachutes at Ancient Oaks Gun Club.
The event has raised $140 thousand dollars for vets.
The money goes toward nonprofits including Gold Star families, Operation Second Chance, Southeastern Guide Dogs and Black Dagger.
But it’s not all about the money.
The event introduces veterans to each other.
That’s how Ramesh met his new friend, Justin.
The event honors a group of veterans each year. This year it was the 82nd Airborne Division on its 100th anniversary.
