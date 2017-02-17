MANATEE COUNTY- Hundreds loaded their shotguns and fired away in Lakewood Ranch Friday for a good cause.
Operation Patriot Support presented the fourth annual Florida Fun Shoot benefiting wounded vets, active duty military and first responders.
Hundreds enjoyed the clay shoot, silent auction and parachutes at Ancient Oaks Gun Club.
The event has raised $140 thousand dollars for vets.
The money goes toward nonprofits including Gold Star families, Operation Second Chance, Southeastern Guide Dogs and Black Dagger.
But it’s not all about the money.
The event introduces veterans to each other.
That’s how Ramesh met his new friend, Justin.
The event honors a group of veterans each year. This year it was the 82nd Airborne Division on its 100th anniversary.

SHARE
Previous articleExtra Innings: Spring Training History
Lynden Blake
Lynden Blake
http://www.snntv.com
Lynden Blake is an Auburn University graduate with a degree in journalism. As an aspiring sportscaster she has worked in many media outlets. She’s currently a news and sports reporter for Suncoast News Network in Sarasota, Florida. Previously she interned for Fox Sports Florida where she worked with the production team during Tampa Bay Rays games and freelanced for www.foxsports.com covering the Miami Heat during the 2015 NBA Summer League. She shadowed at WRBL News 3 in Columbus, Ga. her last semester in Auburn. Previously, she was a staff writer for Tallapoosa Publishers Inc. and did many television and radio gigs for Sportz Blitz and AHSAA Radio Network. As a Tigerette at Auburn she hosted the nation’s top football prospects on game-day visits and official visits during the off season. She has always had passion for sports as she was a three-sport athlete in high school playing softball and basketball and cheering for Benjamin Russell High School.