SARASOTA – The Reserve is bringing coffee, books, and history to the North Trail.

The trendy new coffee house encompasses three homes that, according to staffers, were once located on the Charles Ringling estate grounds.

The Reserve includes a former boarding house for circus performers and another said to have been a bordello after the buildings were moved to the current location in the 1930s and ’40s.

A market place will be coming soon with artisanal goods.

The Reserve, is at 13-22 N. Tamiami Trail, and for hours you can go to thereservesrq.com.