SARASOTA COUNTY – Students at Brookside Middle School had some special visitors Friday afternoon, but, they had to work for it.

“Sometimes kids need a break from the classroom and if you can teach them physical activity early, it sticks with them for life,” says Orioles pitcher Mike Wright.

In partnership with Sarasota Memorial and Students Working Against Tobacco the second year of the Orioles Health and Fitness Challenge is a success. More than 4,000 students throughout Sarasota County participate.

“I think this will help you in high school because it basically already teaches you about health and participating in activities,” says 6th grade student Kara.

“Sometimes when I participate in more activities, I get more involved. I want to run more and be more active in sports,” says 6th grade student Audrey.

And that’s exactly what the five–week program is about. Teaching kids the importance of physical fitness, healthy eating and tobacco–free living.

“Now’s the time also to start making those good habits. So these kids have been doing exercise, watching their nutrition, for everyday over the last month. They started a program. They started making those changes. Now if we can just sustain it, it would be meaningful,” says Sarasota Memorial Pulmonologist Dr. Kirk Voelker.

It’s not every day some big league ball players and of course, mascot, come hang out at school for a day.

“Obviously, physical activity is what we do for a living so if we can encourage kids to do that from an early age I think it’s great that we can be a part of the community down here as well,” says Orioles pitcher Tyler Wilson.

The Orioles may spend a majority of their time in Baltimore but Sarasota is their home too and there’s no doubt about the impact they make.

“We try to do that 365 days and we try to bring our resources to it. This is just another example. This is where we can take our brands and go into the school system, be part of the curriculum and we’re happy to do it,” says Orioles Executive Vice President John Angelos.