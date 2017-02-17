Manatee County-It all began at the end of January, Mosaic presented the manatee county commission with a series of presentations to get the commissioners to approve an application to rezone 3500 acres of Duette-Myakka known as Wingate East from wetlands to extraction to allow phosphate mining.

After a full day, the meeting resumed that following Monday, this time more people signed up to speak.

The meeting had to resume once again at a later date.

In mid-February, the only comments from the public was to highlight any errors of fact on Mosaics application.

At the end of the last meetings, the commissioners were able to ask Mosaic officials questions.

Three days and more than 24 hours of meetings later, a vote was reached, 5 in favor of Mosaics rezoning application and two against it.

Is the Mosaic saga really over? That remains to be seen.