Manatee County-It all began at the end of January, Mosaic presented the manatee county commission with a series of presentations to get the commissioners to approve an application to rezone 3500 acres of Duette-Myakka known as Wingate East from wetlands to extraction to allow phosphate mining.

After a full day, the meeting resumed that following Monday, this time more people signed up to speak.

The meeting had to resume once again at a later date.

In mid-February, the only comments from the public was to highlight any errors of fact on Mosaics application.

At the end of the last meetings, the commissioners were able to ask Mosaic officials questions.

Three days and more than 24 hours of meetings later, a vote was reached, 5 in favor of Mosaics rezoning application and two against it.

Is the Mosaic saga really over? That remains to be seen.

Krystel Knowles
Krystel Knowles
http://www.snntv.com
Krystel Knowles joined SNN in February of 2016. She is a graduate of the University of South Florida with a Bachelors in Mass Communications and minors in News Editorial and Telecommunication Production. Krystel is trilingual- fluent in Spanish, English and French (and picked up some Portuguese while studying abroad in Brazil). Krystel started her career in print journalism. She was a correspondent for the St. Pete Times Newspaper, staff writer for Focus Magazine, and head reporter and photographer for South Tampa community news publication. In 2011, she made the switch from print to broadcast journalism. She has since worked as a photojournalist for Fox 35 in Orlando, and also as a photojournalist/multimedia journalist for ABC action news in Tampa. Although she was born in Tampa, Krystel moved to New Port Beach, California within a few months. She then spent 8 years in Lima, Peru before moving to Miami, Florida. While living in Peru, Krystel danced at the National School of Ballet and sang in a choir. Her passion for ballet led Krystel to figure skating in 2015. Her other hobbies include: skateboarding, snowboarding, surfing, and traveling.