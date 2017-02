SARASOTA – How does a lifeguard propose to his girlfriend on Valentine’s Day?

With a huge Siesta Key sand heart. Troy Knopp took his girlfriend of five years, Sara Messer, on a surprise helicopter ride over Siesta Beach on Tuesday.

According to the herald tribune, Knopp’s supervisor, who was in on the plan, announced to everyone on the beach what was going to happen and when the helicopter approached the 50-foot message, “SARA MARRY ME?” it was surrounded by beachgoers.

By the way she said yes.