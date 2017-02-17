SARASOTA – A sad passing, the Founder of the Faulhaber Fab Lab has died. Fritz Faulhaber was an engineer and an international businessman who became a Sarasota philanthropist.

His Fab Lab provides students with hands-on learning at some of the latest in digital fabrication equipment.

It was one of Faulhaber’s proudest accomplishments in Sarasota.

Faulhaber died Feb. 6 at the M.D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, he was 68.

His family will have a private memorial service, but a public celebration of his life will be at 3 p.m. March 19 at the Suncoast Science Center, on Beneva Road, Sarasota.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Science Center, suncoastscience.org.