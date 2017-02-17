NORTH PORT – Financing for a new Atlanta Braves spring training complex in North Port just cleared first base.

According to the herald tribune, the Tourist Development Council unanimously and enthusiastically endorsed a plan to revise the distribution of the county’s tourist development tax, collected on overnight stays at hotel rooms and short-term rentals, to help pay for the planned stadium complex in North Port.

The revision would allow the county to borrow about $22 million to contribute to the total $75 million to $80 million facility and pay it back using a portion of the tourist tax specifically for the new complex and the Baltimore Orioles’ Ed Smith Stadium in Sarasota.

The adjustment of the tourist tax allocation now heads to the full County Commission for approval at a meeting this month or next.