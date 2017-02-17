SARASOTA COUNTY – “We have a lot of road rage going on in this country. Can you imagine what road rage would be like if somebody had a gun,” says Founder and President of Action Together Suncoast Dianne Perry.

Over 100 people lined the street in front of Senator Greg Steube’s office Friday morning in protest to the list of bills that would allow the state’s 1.7 million holders of concealed weapons permits to openly carry their firearms.

“I was a professor at the University of Michigan for 40 years. If a student had the ability to have a gun to walk into my office to complain about a grade, I would be scared and wouldn’t be able to meet that student,” says protester Stephen Cooper.

The proposed bills would allow permitted individuals to openly carry firearms in public colleges and universities, airport terminals and even elementary schools.

“I have grandchildren in public schools in Connecticut. After what happened in Newtown, it is truly terrifying,” says protester Alexandra Metzger.

For Anthony Demauro, who is a gun owner and has a concealed carry license, he looks at the issue from a different perspective.

“Why is it that when something happens, they call someone with a gun? I feel as individuals, as responsible citizens of our state, of our county, of our city, that we are the first responders. And if something were to happen I feel I should be able to defend, not only myself, but my neighbors,” says Demauro.

As for the protesters they’ll have to wait and see when the bills are formally introduced but a meeting with the senator to voice their concerns, they believe, is the next step

“This community in Sarasota does not want this level of gun activity and visibility,” says protester Richard Stammer.