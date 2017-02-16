SARASOTA- The Westcoast Black Theater Troupe is rolling out their 2017-2018 season.
The troupe is traveling back in time this season with the civil rights play “The Mountaintop.”
The production revolves around Dr. Martin Luther King JR’s legacy.
The play runs from January 10 through February 18, and is centered around the 50th anniversary of his assassination.
But before that hits the stage…
The creator of the Broadway hit “Hamilton” brings his first Tony-Award winning play “In The Heights” to the Suncoast.
The theater’s executive director Julie Leach says the plays spread the message of change and diversity.
Other plays coming to the WCBTT in Sarasota include a “Motown Christmas”, Soul Man” and “Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grille.”
Single tickets go on sale in August http://westcoastblacktheatre.org/.
