VENICE – A Venice high school senior makes her mark at Amalie Arena.

Hannah Jae was the opening act for Bon Jovi Tuesday night.

Hannah earned her chance in the spotlight when she bested 85 other singers and bands who submitted a video as part of a contest hosted by Bon Jovi and Live Nation.

According to the herald tribune, Hannah was accompanied on stage by three members of a local band, The Hydramatic, and before he took the stage, Jon Bon Jovi found time to say hello, and pose with them for a photo.

Hannah said the experience reaffirmed music as her life choice.