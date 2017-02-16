MANATEE – Two 14 year old suspects are caught trying to flee a stolen vehicle.

It happened around 1pm yesterday. Deputies spotted the stolen truck in the 900 block of US 301 driving south.

A stop was attempted on 15th St E but the driver kept going. The pursuit was then canceled due to traffic conditions.

But the driver continued on and ended up hitting another vehicle.

The teens then fled on foot but caught and arrested a short time later.

They are charged with grand theft auto, fleeing to elude, resisting arrest, and leaving the scene of an accident.