SARASOTA – Earlier this month the NFL Concussion Settlement was reached. A Suncoast psychotherapist has been leading a study to treat pro athletes suffering from post–concussion syndrome, and says this settlement is extremely helpful for athletes to get medical care.

Suncoast Neurotherapist George Rozelle says it takes up to six months for the brain to fully heal after a concussion, and since most NFL players used to barely sit even one game, their long-term injuries can be severe.

“Very detrimental if they go back too soon, there’s a lot of pressure to get back in the game and the player wants to get back in the game, but if you get another concussion before the brain has properly healed from the first that can be extremely dangerous and even fatal,” says Dr. Rozelle.

According to a report from Philly.com 22,000 retirees can benefit from the NFL Concussion Settlement, and the league expects more than 6,000 to eventually be diagnosed with Dementia or Alzheimer’s.

Rozelle says these diseases are pretty standard for pro athletes. “The severe forms are Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s and ALS, Lou Gehrig’s disease,” he says.

U.S. District Judge Anita Brody approved the settlement, resolving thousands of lawsuits accusing the NFL of hiding the risks of repeated concussions. “Some of the early statistics that came out said the average timeout for NFL players was 7 days, which means they would not miss any games,” says Rozelle.

But now Rozelle says retirees can get the care they need, for playing the game they love. And with his trial, he’s hopeful to avoid the worst case scenario… suicide. “Depression, anxiety, irritability,” says Rozelle. “It affects their relationships and then pretty soon they start thinking well there’s only one way out of this.”

The deadline for retired NFL players to apply for these health benefits is August 7th 2017.