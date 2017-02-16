SARASOTA – Sarasota County leaders are committed to funding the Legacy Trail north extension.

The Trust for Public Land signed a letter of intent this week to purchase about 7.5 miles of rail corridor for the northern extension of the Legacy Trail to downtown Sarasota.

According to the herald tribune, Public Works Director Isaac Brownman told the County Commission yesterday that the agreement will be structured in two parts, with about $20 million for a first part of the northern trail extension due at the end of the calendar year.

That puts Sarasota County “on the clock” to devise a way to fund most of that amount in its next budget and advance a project that commissioners unanimously agreed they want to complete.

The commission directed its staff to pursue various financing options and will discuss them at budget workshops over the next several weeks, beginning Friday.