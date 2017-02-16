The new stages series at the Ringling is debuting a performance featuring circus, puppetry and theatre.

The award–winning wise fool new mexico is performing seesaw. The nonprofit seeks to help evolve the circus as an art form.

The group created Seasaw to help exchange ideas about arts and social justice.

Audience members will be able to freely move around during the performances.

Artists specialize in acrobatics in the air and on stilts.

The performances are 7:30 and 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Ringling courtyard.tickets for the public range from $20 to $30. Food and drink will also be available for purchase.