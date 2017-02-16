NORTH PORT – North Port city commissioners are looking at whether they should get a pay raise.

The board froze its pay during the recession and Commissioners now make $29,172 a year, and the mayoral post decided on an annual basis by the five board members, pays an additional $1,200.

According to the herald tribune, the basis for the change will be a 2012 version of an ordinance that set a base rate and allowed for annual pay increases.

But, Mayor Linda Yates stressed, the rate of increase would likely not be the 5 percent as outlined.

Still Commissioners feel higher wages are justified because serving requires too much time for them to split their civic duties with another job.

They want to see whomever sits in their seats give the job their full focus.

The pay raise ordinance would be subject to two readings and at least one public hearing, just like any other North Port city ordinance.