SARASOTA- The Sierra Club chair is speaking out about her disappointment with the Manatee County Commissioners vote.

Geraldine Swormstedt, chair of the club, went to all three of the mosaic county commission meetings over the past few weeks.

Swormstedt was hopeful the commissioners were going to deny Mosaics application request to rezone the wetlands.

That was not the case, the vote was in favor 5-2 for rezoning.

She believes the commissioners approved Mosaic’s request for fears of being sued.

SNN reached out to the county but they’re unable to comment about the vote for 30 days.