SARASOTA- The Sierra Club chair is speaking out about her disappointment with the Manatee County Commissioners vote.

Geraldine Swormstedt, chair of the club, went to all three of the mosaic county commission meetings over the past few weeks.

Swormstedt was hopeful the commissioners were going to deny Mosaics application request to rezone the wetlands.

That was not the case, the vote was in favor 5-2 for rezoning.

She believes the commissioners approved Mosaic’s request for fears of being sued.

SNN reached out to the county but they’re unable to comment about the vote for 30 days.

SHARE
Previous articleSuncoast doctor reacts to NFL Concussion Settlement
Next articleH-T Gun Writer disputes ease of building “ghost guns”
Krystel Knowles
Krystel Knowles
http://www.snntv.com
Krystel Knowles joined SNN in February of 2016. She is a graduate of the University of South Florida with a Bachelors in Mass Communications and minors in News Editorial and Telecommunication Production. Krystel is trilingual- fluent in Spanish, English and French (and picked up some Portuguese while studying abroad in Brazil). Krystel started her career in print journalism. She was a correspondent for the St. Pete Times Newspaper, staff writer for Focus Magazine, and head reporter and photographer for South Tampa community news publication. In 2011, she made the switch from print to broadcast journalism. She has since worked as a photojournalist for Fox 35 in Orlando, and also as a photojournalist/multimedia journalist for ABC action news in Tampa. Although she was born in Tampa, Krystel moved to New Port Beach, California within a few months. She then spent 8 years in Lima, Peru before moving to Miami, Florida. While living in Peru, Krystel danced at the National School of Ballet and sang in a choir. Her passion for ballet led Krystel to figure skating in 2015. Her other hobbies include: skateboarding, snowboarding, surfing, and traveling.