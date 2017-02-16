The Sarasota county sheriff’s office has a message for one marijuana dealer, you can’t sell weed on Facebook

According to the Sherifff’s office twitter page

A man named “Julian Bradson,” whose profile photo shows him holding what appears to be a bag full of marijuana buds , posted an ad for 18 quote “top quality weeds,” with more photos of marijuana attached.

The Sarasota county sheriff’s office replied to the man’s advertisement in the “Englewood – Venice North Port resale” group with another post on twitter.

“Julian, roll on down to the s.o. & we’ll supply the papers aka arrest affidavits.

Our detectives would love to learn more about your supply.” unquote

A concerned citizen forwarded the criminal investigations section,

Perez said the sheriff’s office is thankful for tips from the community.

.