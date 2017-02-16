CHARLOTTE COUNTY – A Charlotte county jury sends a man to prison for life for the 2001 murder of 19 year–old Tara Sidarovich.

David McMannis was sentenced to life in prison this morning without the possibility of parole for his role in Sidarovich’s death.

McMannis is the second man accused in the death of a Charlotte county teen .

On October 1, 2001, Sidarovich was at her home waiting for septic repair when McMannis and another man Phillip Barr came to the home and killed the teenager.

Her body was found in a wooded area near burnt store road nine months after she disappeared. Sidarovich’s murder case went cold for several years.

It took ten years for Barr and McMannis to be charged in the case.

In October 2015, Barr was found guilty in Sidarovich’s murder and is serving a life sentence for the killing.