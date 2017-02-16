VENICE — In this week’s edition of “Feel Good Friday,” SNN’s Grant Boxleitner spent time at the Jewish Congregation of Venice, where preparations are underway for the 23rd Annual Jewish Food Festival.

Lots of favorite dishes will be served, along with a flea market. There is offsite parking and a free shuttle service for the overflow. Organizers said 4,000 people attended last year, and they expect to top that during Sunday’s festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Organizer Harriet Davidson talks about what visitors can expect. Catch “Feel Good Friday weekly on SNN Suncoast News Network.