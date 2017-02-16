VEINCE – Costs for the new Venice library are going up.

According to the herald tribune, The Sarasota County Commission approved a 354,000 increase Wednesday above the almost $830,000 in contracts it already set aside for the new library last year.

The extra cash will go toward the scope of pre-construction planning and design of the new library building and the demolition of the previous Venice library building on the city’s cultural campus on Nokomis Avenue, according to county documents.

Building is expected to begin this month and be completed in April.