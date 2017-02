SARASOTA COUNTY – The Sarasota county fire department responded to an electrocution Thursday afternoon that required a Bayflite helicopter.

A 45 year old man was electrocuted and fell from a ladder at 5511 Calle Del Verano off canal road on siesta key.

A Bayflite was called in to fly the man from Glebe park to Blake Medical Center.

The injuries suffered are unknown but emergency crews say he was conscious.