SARASOTA – World of Beer is breaking ties with its downtown Sarasota location.

The signs still say World of Beer, but it isn’t part of the franchise anymore.

According to the herald tribune, the Tampa-based chain revoked the franchise agreement for the tavern on Main St. last month.

This comes as World of Beer is engaged in a legal fight with the local franchise over the closure and re-branding of the World of Beer on Tourist Center Drive.

That location briefly shuttered before reopening as JDub’s Dub Shack at UTC.

The Main Street move is an end for World of Beer in Sarasota and Manatee counties.

A third tavern on Cortez Road W. closed last month.