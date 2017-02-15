United Way of Manatee County is merging with United Way Suncoast to provide services from Tampa to Sarasota.

United Way of Manatee County’s President Phillip Brown announced his retirement last year and the organization saw an opportunity for partnership with United Way Suncoast.

Bronwyn Beightol, chief operating officer of United Way of Manatee County, says the merger is expected to be final this summer.

“This is really about all of us joining forces, to impact our community on a much greater level,” Beightol said.

Beightol says the merger opens up new fundraising opportunities.

“For companies that are involved with us in terms of donations or investments,” Beightol said. “It’s going to make it a lot easier for them to get involved on a regional level, just like their business is working on a regional level.”

They hope the merger will provide more opportunities for both regions, like expanding the grade level reading initiative that United Way of Manatee County is working on.

“So there will be opportunities with what they call out of the Tampa and Sarasota area their early literacy imitative,” Beightol said. “To involve what they’ve been doing, and what we’ve been doing and create that movement on a grander scale.”

The groups are already working together on some programs.

“United Way Suncoast has been working on financial stability initiatives,” Beightol said. “Making sure that our community is able to create financial stability for themselves and part of that Volunteer Income tax assistance work is something that we do across the region already.”

Boards of both organizations have unanimously voted to move forward with the merger.