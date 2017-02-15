SARASOTA – The Sarasota World Affairs Council takes on nuclear weapons today.

Today’s lecture presentation from the Sarasota World Affairs Council, or SWAC, gives the stage to Robert Gallucci, the former Assistant Secretary of State for Political-Military Affairs and former dean of Georgetown’s School of Foreign Affairs.

In 1994, Gallucci negotiated North Korea into freezing plutonium production, at least temporarily, and agreeing to inspections by the International Atomic Energy Agency.

How president Trump’s policies on arms control will play out is anyone’s guess, but SWAC will once again today bring big-picture perspectives to a local audiences.

The lectures are free and open to the public, but Gallucci’s 5:30 p.m. presentation today already has a waiting list.

For more information, call 941-487-4603 or visit sarasotawac.org