SARASOTA COUNTY – The Goldstar Club of Manatee County is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of the anyone involved for the fatal shooting of Alexander Cherp.

This is in addition to Crime Stoppers offering a reward of up to $3,000, bringing the total reward to $8,000.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office released a photo of Cherp’s car on Tuesday asking for the public’s help. Detectives have identified two possible suspects in the slaying of the 23-year-old.

On February 5th, Cherp was found by a security guard in Greenbrook Park in Lakewood Ranch just after midnight. He had upper body trauma and was transported to a hospital, where he later died.

Detectives think that Cherp was targeted and shot between 11 P.M. and 11:30 P.M. on February 4th.