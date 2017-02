SARASOTA — In this week’s edition of “Political Corner,” SNN’s Grant Boxleitner sat down with Herald-Tribune Politcal Editor to discuss the ongoing debate about Enterprise Florida.

There has been some back and forth between Sarasota businessman Jesse Biter and State rep. Alex Miller and State rep. Julio Gonzalez about their positions on the state program.

Anderson also discusses President Trump’s challenging first few weeks in office.