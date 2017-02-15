SARASOTA COUNTY – The Sarasota Sheriff’s Office is warning the community about phone scammers pretending to be police officers.

According the Sheriff’s Office, a caller contacts a victim claiming to be a law enforcement officer issuing an arrest warrant or seeking payment for civic offenses. This scam has taken a number of different forms but lately, fake callers are claiming to be a lieutenant or sergeant with the Sheriff’s Office.

The fake officer informs the victim that they have an arrest warrant for not showing up at court, paying a fine or skipping jury duty.

The community is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 941-861-5800 to confirm any such claims and whether an arrest warrant was issued.