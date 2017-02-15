SARASOTA COUNTY- It’s almost 8 months to the day a six-alarm fire almost burned down JR’s Old Packinghouse Café, and Wednesday, JR finally reopened his doors for business.
It’s been awhile since JR Garrus’s guests have enjoyed one of his Cubans, or a homemade slice of pie.
The entire restaurant had to be gutted from the kitchen equipment to the ceiling tiles after the fire scorched the restaurant on Packinghouse Road.
Fundraisers set up by the Sarasota Farm Bureau and other community organizations helped get Garrus back on his feet.
He says he’s forever grateful.
Garrus says he’s starting out with Cuban sandwiches , burgers and a wings menu. He will continue to add customer favorites as he continues to rebuild the business.
