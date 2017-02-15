BRADENTON-A land purchased by Mosaic in 2004 has been the topic of discussion at Bradenton County Commission meetings for weeks.

Now that presentations and public comment were over during the first two meetings, it wasn’t a packed house this time.

There were a couple of Mosaic employees in attendance.

Some people were allowed to speak in front of county commissioners if there were errors of fact on the Mosaic request.

Only a handful of people came forward, asking about the wetland mitigations of forested wetland and its success rate.

And another person brought up the Swiftmud violations and letters from the EPA not agreeing with Mosaic’s previous testimony.

One of the most anticipated decisions, whether to approve Mosaic’s request to rezone wetland at Wingate is over with a 5-2 vote to approve their application.

Krystel Knowles
Krystel Knowles
http://www.snntv.com
Krystel Knowles joined SNN in February of 2016. She is a graduate of the University of South Florida with a Bachelors in Mass Communications and minors in News Editorial and Telecommunication Production. Krystel is trilingual- fluent in Spanish, English and French (and picked up some Portuguese while studying abroad in Brazil). Krystel started her career in print journalism. She was a correspondent for the St. Pete Times Newspaper, staff writer for Focus Magazine, and head reporter and photographer for South Tampa community news publication. In 2011, she made the switch from print to broadcast journalism. She has since worked as a photojournalist for Fox 35 in Orlando, and also as a photojournalist/multimedia journalist for ABC action news in Tampa. Although she was born in Tampa, Krystel moved to New Port Beach, California within a few months. She then spent 8 years in Lima, Peru before moving to Miami, Florida. While living in Peru, Krystel danced at the National School of Ballet and sang in a choir. Her passion for ballet led Krystel to figure skating in 2015. Her other hobbies include: skateboarding, snowboarding, surfing, and traveling.