BRADENTON-A land purchased by Mosaic in 2004 has been the topic of discussion at Bradenton County Commission meetings for weeks.

Now that presentations and public comment were over during the first two meetings, it wasn’t a packed house this time.

There were a couple of Mosaic employees in attendance.

Some people were allowed to speak in front of county commissioners if there were errors of fact on the Mosaic request.

Only a handful of people came forward, asking about the wetland mitigations of forested wetland and its success rate.

And another person brought up the Swiftmud violations and letters from the EPA not agreeing with Mosaic’s previous testimony.

One of the most anticipated decisions, whether to approve Mosaic’s request to rezone wetland at Wingate is over with a 5-2 vote to approve their application.