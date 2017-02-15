SARASOTA – A new survey shows Corporate executives remain optimistic about the Sarasota County economy.

According to the herald tribune, more than 30 percent of the companies surveyed have expanded or are planning to do so, and project adding over 1-thousand jobs in the next three years.

Still, according to the second Business Competitiveness Survey by the Economic Development Corp. of Sarasota County, the overall economy received a slightly lower rating than in the 2015 study, and challenges remain over such issues as the workforce and cost of living.