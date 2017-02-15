SARASOTA – The city of Sarasota is looking to make its leash rules have some more bite.

According to the herald tribune, the city attorney expressed in an email that right now they are confusing to both dog owners and the city officials enforcing them, with a “mish-mash” of exceptions.

So the city is looking at standardizing its leash rules at all parks and work to identify new spaces at city parks to create designated dog park areas.

The city already has one off-leash area at Arlington Park and is pursuing two more at Gillespie Park and Whitaker Gateway Park on the bay front.

The City Commission unanimously agreed last week, voting to authorize changes to the current leash ordinance and to create a new plan to add dedicated dog parks “in sufficient numbers” with public input.