PORT CHARLOTTE — The formula is simple for the Rays. Pitching…pitching…pitching. Tampa Bay could not lock it down last season. When the starters couldn’t go deep, the bullpen had to bail them out. As a result, the relievers were worn out by the All-Star Break, and leads were hard to hold on to. The Rays came away with a disappointing 68-94 record, winding up last in the AL East.

In this SNN exclusive interview, manager Kevin Cash reflects on last season and what the message is to his entire pitching staff to start 2017.