SARASOTA – Doctors are calling it a major breakthrough in the battle against cancer. It’s a treatment designed to target and defeat each patient’s cancer.

For Lisa Vince it was a death sentence. Diagnosed with stage four lung cancer in 2015, “I knew that getting the diagnosis that I had gotten was basically hopeless, that there was really nothing that could be done for me,” she says.

But Suncoast Oncologist Steve Mamus is not a man who gives up. Rather, he offered hope with a new treatment called Genomic Proteomic Spectrometry, or GPS.

“What this test tells us is that whether or not a patient will respond to a treatment before it’s given,” says Dr. Mamus.

Doctor Patrick Soon–Shiong is the Founder and CEO of NantWorks, the home base for GPS. He says it’s basically a personalized chemo cocktail. “We can measure what the proteins are in the tumor that is very specific to that patient’s tumor,” he says.

“Traditional chemotherapy for lung cancer did not fit what would work for me,” says Vince. “I would have been dead.” But one year and 2 months after her GPS treatment began, Vince is cancer free.

“Dr. Mamus had felt the lymph nodes had gone down, he said ‘you know I think we’ve got it,’” recalls Vince. “The GPS testing provided me a chance at life I wouldn’t have had otherwise.”

GPS attacks cancer cells without the toxicity of normal chemo, “Prevents side effects and extra costs,” says Dr. Mamus.

Even through her hardest days, “I was able to keep up with shopping, laundry, keeping the house clean,” says Vince. “I was able to keep up my normal lifestyle.”

For Dr. Soon–Shiong, he has set his sights on ending cancer. “Really where we’re going is to develop a cancer vaccine,” he says. “Really train the immune system to attack the cancer and really do away with high dose chemotherapy.”

The treatment is made by taking tissue from DNA to create the exact GPS recipe to treat and cure the patient’s cancer.